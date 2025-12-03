Cease Fire On Natasha, Tuface Begs Fans

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has appealed to fans and online commentators to halt the rising wave of speculation and hostility surrounding his marriage and the controversy involving his wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru Idibia.

In a video circulating online, the singer expressed deep concern over the rapid escalation of rumours, noting that the commentary around the issue had become “dangerously volatile.”

He emphasised that he had not made any alarming posts, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

2Baba warned that some of the narratives being pushed could put Natasha at risk, stressing that the misinformation had spiralled far beyond what anyone anticipated.

“I am perfectly fine,” he assured the public, dismissing suggestions that he had sent indirect cries for help.

He insisted that his earlier messages were being twisted, sensationalised, and blown out of proportion.

Advertisement

Calling for calm, the singer pleaded with fans, friends, and family members to “cease fire,” saying: “People dey get issues for house no be today, but this is getting out of hand.”

He lamented that routine private matters were being exaggerated into a full-blown crisis by outsiders, describing the level of interference as unnecessary and chaotic.

The music legend reiterated that he had not raised any alarm about his well-being or that of anyone close to him.

Instead, he criticised those amplifying false narratives and fuelling tension online.

2Baba said his primary concern was the safety, peace, and dignity of everyone involved, urging the public to stop the rumours and allow the situation to de-escalate.

Advertisement

He ended with a firm appeal: the chaos must stop, and people should allow his family the space to resolve their issues privately.