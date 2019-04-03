Advertisement

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye was seen in a video seizing a copy of “Chief Daddy” pirated movie being sold behind traffic lights in Lagos Nigeria.

The video was posted by him on his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with a caption.

Ezuruonye wrote, “Seized this Pirated copy of the Movie CHIEF DADDY while behind traffic lights…By the Time we Cleared off the Road, the Pirate Hawkers Ran away…It hurts to see Fellow Producers hard Labour being Pirated ..To me is a Mockery of all efforts and investments put into the work of Creative Art. It’s just tooooooo SAD. ROBBERY.I will continually STAND AGAINST PIRACY…Rubbishhhh”

The video has since generated comments from both fans and his fellow celebrities like Kate Henshaw, Peter Okoye, Beverly Osu, and others.

Big Brother Africa ex-housemate, Beverly Osu expressed her sadness at the development saying, “Wow, this is so sad.”

Peter Okoye of the PSquare also reacted saying, “Mofos….. nice one Mike.”

“So sad, nice move dear,” Oge Okoye wrote.

IK Ogbonna reacted to the Instagram video, “It’s really sad .. u spend millions producing a movie and a bastard makes the money from ur sweat.”

Henshaw wrote, “Well done Mike!! Well done.”