Celebrities React To Lagos Governorship Election

As Lagosians await the result of the just concluded governorship and state assembly polls, some celebrities have condemned alleged voter suppression, tribal vitriols, and violence that characterized the elections.

Saturday’s election in the nation’s commercial capital had witnessed unprecedented ethnic tension.

Several registered voters in Lagos took to social media to narrate how they were denied their right to vote for their preferred candidates.

The development allegedly led to the disenfranchisement of many and has dominated social media trends since the conclusion of the polls.

Some celebrities and Nollywood stars also lent their voices and spoke against violence and ethnic hatred.

Singer Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to condemn the tribal narratives that characterized the election.

“This tribalism is disgusting,” she wrote, adding that “seeing seemingly educated, highly religious people behaving so badly.”

Similarly, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana described the election as the “biggest show of shame.”

“On the basis of which logic do you conclude that it’s okay to use force to get people to ‘vote’ for you?” he queried.

Popular skit maker, Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni) said threatening and intimidating voters is unlawful and should be condemned by all.

“The people have every right to vote for any candidate of their choice.

Let the people vote in peace,” he said.

Sharing a picture of thugs driving off with a ballot box after attacking a polling unit, veteran actor Ireti Doyle tweeted, “Lessons will be learnt” Are these the classes you were referring to? Intellectual frauds.”

On his part, actor, and filmmaker Frank Donga tweeted, “There are thugs, then there are people with a thug mindset. All na thuggery. Let’s do better.”

In another tweet, he said, “one thing I’ve learnt recently is that no level of academic degree, wealth, exposure, or religious activity can mask people from whom they really are deep down. In summary, Èéfín nì wà…”