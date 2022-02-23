Centre For Control Of Small Arms To Establish Zonal Headquarters in Enugu

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has notified Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State of the decision to establish its zonal headquarters in Enugu.

This was contained in a release from Enugu Government House made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

According to the release, the national coordinator of NCCSALW, Major General Abba Dikko (Retrd), disclosed the decision Tuesday evening after leading a delegation of the agency to the Government House, Enugu, to meet with Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The NCCSALW, which is domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser, serves as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in Nigeria.

The agency, established in May, 2021, replaced the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons as part of the restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address emerging threats and strengthen the regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW in the country.

The governor commemded the agency for the decision.