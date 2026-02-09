Centre Urges Tinubu To Leverage Coal Reserves For $650bn AI Market

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A strategic policy and national development research organisation says Nigeria could tap into the projected $650 billion global artificial intelligence expansion by strategically developing its coal reserves.

The organisation, “Galadiman Ruwa Centre for Strategic Leadership and Communication,” raised concern over urgent need for policy action to capture energy-tech opportunities.

In an open Memo to President Bola Tinubu, the center described Nigeria as a ‘Slumbering Golden Giant’ in global energy supply chains.

Dr Ja’afaru Sa’ad, the founder of the centre, said the global competition for artificial intelligence dominance had become an energy contest.

He noted that major technology companies seek massive, stable electricity supplies for next-generation data centres and computing systems.

Sa’ad cited growing global concerns among technology leaders about sustaining energy for artificial intelligence infrastructure, referencing concerns attributed to Google’s Sundar Pichai and Meta’s multi-billion dollar artificial intelligence investment plans.

The think-tank estimated global technology firms could spend about $650 billion on artificial intelligence expansion in 2026 alone, exceeding annual national budgets of several developing economies combined worldwide today.

He said Nigeria holds strategic advantage with nearly five billion metric tons of coal reserves, describing the resources as potential pillar for global energy security in artificial intelligence era globally.

Sa’ad raised concern over continued underutilisation of coal resources could cost Nigeria trillions of dollars in lost industrialisation, manufacturing and energy value chain opportunities across domestic and export markets over time.

He added that the memo also proposed establishing Nigerian Green Energy and Chemicals Corporation to transform coal and related resources into high-value energy and industrial products, supporting long-term national energy security and industrial competitiveness goals.

Sa’ad, therefore, urged the government to reduce reliance on debt-driven economic growth and adopt sovereign economic engineering with a special focus on unlocking dormant industrial assets and strengthening national energy security frameworks nationwide.

“Global economy is undergoing structural shift driven by energy and artificial intelligence, Nigeria must act quickly or risk missing defining industrial transformation opportunities of the century ahead,’’ he advocated.