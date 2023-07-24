Certificate Of No Objection: NEFGAD Sues BPP Over ‘Foul Contracts’ By MDAs Under Buhari Administration

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Bureau of Public Procurement(BPP) has been accused before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja of alleged indiscriminate issuance of certificate of no objection to contractors in several Federal Ministries Department and Agencies(MDAs) during the administration of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari(2020 to 2023).

Certificate of no objection is a document which authenticates that due process was followed in the course of procurement especially at a national or subnational scale.

The BPP is the authority responsible for the monitoring and oversight of public procurement, harmonizing the existing government policies and practices by regulating, setting standards and developing the legal framework and professional capacity for public procurement across the country.

But a non governmental organisation, the Registered Trustees of Network for the Actualization of Social Growth and Viable Development, through its lawyer, Timilehin Albert Odunwo, sued the agency over its alleged failure to answer vital public interest questions bordering on its oversight and procurement functions.

He stated that letters were written by the NGO to the BPP with regards to the alleged “foul contracts” across the nation but it allegedly failed to give appropriate response thereby making the group to believe the federal government agency was apparently hiding something from Nigerians.

“The Respondent had issued certificates of no objection to various contracts between the period of January, 2020 to March, 2023 to Federal Ministries Department and Agencies whose procurement methods and proceedings ran foul of the public procurement Act 2007 – which is aimed at ensuring transparency, competitiveness and value for money in the system.

“The Certificates of no objection issued indiscriminately consequentially creates veneer of legality to illegally perpetrated procurement proceedings by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, thereby murdering the noble intention and spirit of the public procurement Act.

” To clear its doubts on the Respondent’s actions with respect to the issuance of certificates of no objection, and in compliance with extant laws, the Applicant wrote a letter dated the 27th of March, 2023, and the letter was served on the Respondent on the 29th day of March, 2023.

“The said letter expressly states the Applicant’s position on the issued certificates of no objection by the Respondent and further requested for full disclosure of information and documents in relation to the procurement proceedings for the general public interest. This information as requested in the letter includes:Method(s) of procurement adopted by the procuring entities for each project;Implementing agencies;Names of Projects;Project contractor (s)Projects cost as requested by the procuring entities;Bureau of Public Procurement revised project cost.

” To conceal the disclosure of this information highlighted in paragraph 5 above, the Respondent by a letter dated the 30th March, 2023 sent copies of the 2020 and 2021 Public Procurement Journals and a copy of the 2020 Annual Report to the Applicant conscientiously knowing that this information is at variance with the Applicant’s request.

The applicant insisted via its main suit and motion exparte that BPP’s eventual reply letter dated the 30th Day of March, 2023 was completely at variance with the information requested for, adding that the Applicant by a letter dated the 24th of April, 2023, which was served on the respondent on the 25th of April, 2023, informed the Respondent(BPP) of this variance and attached the request letter dated the 27th day of March, 2023.

It added that “After a long silence from the Respondent which spanned for 3 weeks, the Applicant was forced to engage the services of her solicitor who served a Pre-Action Notice, dated the 15th day of May, 2023, on the Respondent, and was received by the Respondent on same date.

“The Applicant avers that sequel to the pre-action notice served on the Respondent by the Applicant’s counsel, the Respondent on the 18th of May, 2023 replied through its Director of Legal Services, M. V. Agada (Mrs), who passionately pleaded that the said letter of 27th March, 2023 be re-served on her so as to address the issues raised in the said letter.

“In good faith and in the interest of justice, the Applicant in a letter dated the 8th of June, 2023 and served on the Respondent the same day, responded to the Respondent’s reply and attached a copy of its initial letter requesting for information to the said response with the hope that same will be promptly attended to.

” Since the Applicant re-served its request for information through its letter of 8th of June, 2023, it took a period of 1 (One) month for the respondent to reply via a letter backdated to read the 5th day of June, 2023 which was served on the Applicant on the 12th day of July, 2023,” it added in its documents before the court.

As such, the applicant sought for judicial review(review an administrative action by a public body) of the actions of the BPP and an order of mandamus(compel the performance of a specific act) for the court to direct the Respondent to disclose to the Applicant the entire information sought in the custody of the Respondent “as the Applicant finds it difficult to understand what the Respondent may be hiding.

“The Applicant avers that the Respondent will not in any way be over-reached in complying with the extant laws and making available to the Applicant through its solicitor the information sought in the Applicant’s letter of 27th March, 2023, as same is made for public interest and in compliance with the law, which outweighs whatever consideration by the Respondent,” the court process reads.

While hearing date is yet to be fixed, the reliefs sought by the NGOs against BPP are as follows:

“A declaration that the Respondent’s refusal to disclose to the Applicant the information requested in the Applicant’s letter, dated the 27th day of March, 2023, which the Respondent duly received on the 29th Day of March, 2023 and further requested for in a letter dated the 8th day of June, 2023 which the Respondent received on the same day, is a breach of the provisions of Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and sections 2(1)(2)(3)(6), 3, 4 and 5 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“An order of this Honourable Court compelling the Respondent to disclose to the Applicant the entire information requested for by the Applicant in the letter dated the 27th Day of March, 2023 and further requested for in the letter dated the 8th day of June, 2023.

“An order of this Honourable Court directing the Respondent to pay the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) only being special and general damages on the part of the Respondent for non-compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“And such further orders(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstance.”