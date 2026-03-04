Certified Organic Seed Production Key To Food Security — MOUAU VC

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University, Prof. Ursla Akanwa, has declared open a landmark training on certified organic seed production by the National Association of Organic Agriculture, describing the initiative as a timely intervention that aligns with her passion for youth empowerment, agricultural sustainability, and national development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor expressed deep appreciation to the organizers for choosing the institution as the first platform for her public address since assuming office.

“It’s like what you have in your mind and God has brought a solution almost immediately. It’s the very first time I’m coming out to address an audience, apart from declaring my intention to serve. So, you are sharing a special place in my heart for bringing me out first,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the future of Nigeria depends on the involvement of young people in productive sectors such as agriculture.

“I am very, very passionate about the youths because I know that there is no success without a successor.

“For Nigeria to continue to move forward, we need to bring our next generation to be part of what we are doing. And if they are showing interest in agriculture, it means our future is bright,” she stated.

She described seed production as central to life, growth, and development.

“The quality of any life, whether human beings or plants, is dependent on the quality of seeds. So if we are talking about seed production, we are talking about life. We are talking about continuity, our future, growth and development,” she added.

The Vice Chancellor also commended the emphasis placed on monitoring and certification through the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS), noting that planting without proper monitoring could jeopardize harvest outcomes.

“One thing is to plant, another thing is to monitor. If you do not monitor what you have planted, you are not sure of a bountiful harvest. The harvest you have is dependent on how you have monitored what you planted,” she said.

She further welcomed the assurance that the seed production process would be regulated and certified.

“It is not just natural, it is regulated and certified. We are taking exactly what we need to make it productive and prosperous. I am actually very happy,” she noted.

Pledging institutional collaboration, the Vice Chancellor said the university was ready to partner fully with the trainers.

“We are up for it. We are ready to partner with you because we have the ground, we have the manpower, we have everything you need.

She assured the organizers that the university would hold them accountable to their commitments.

“When a woman is involved, we behave like our children. When you make promises to us, in the morning we remind you, in the afternoon we remind you again, in the evening we remind you again. We have put it in our diary and we will keep reminding you,” she said.

She formally declared the training open, invoking blessings upon the participants and organizers.

Earlier, the President of the Association of Organic Agriculture Practitioners of Nigeria (NAOA), Mr. Jude Obi, explained that the training focuses primarily on reclaiming Nigeria’s seed integrity through certified organic seed production.

“We are here to train for seed production, not even to campaign about organic agriculture,” Obi clarified.

“The origin of success and continuity of food production is the seed. Whosoever controls your seeds controls your economy and even decides if you live or not.”

He lamented that many indigenous seeds have been adulterated and contaminated over time, making it difficult for farmers to preserve and replant them.

“The major problem is that once seeds cannot be replanted by a farmer, you deprive the farmer of the joy of using his or her own seeds and you force them to spend more money buying seeds so we are doing is to help farmers save that money and regain control,” he said.

Obi explained that NAOA has established standards of practice for organic production in Nigeria, and that only farmers who comply with these standards will be certified.

“Participatory Guarantee System is a security system that ensures every producer conforms to the standard. If you conform, you are organic. If you do not conform, it is not organic,” he said.

He disclosed that similar trainings had already been conducted in Abuja for the North and Ibadan for the South-West, with the Umudike session targeting participants from the South-East and South-South regions.

“This training is not the final point. Those trained here will cascade the knowledge down to the grassroots. A minimum of 100 people will be captured in this training,” he added.

On the sustainability of organic agriculture and its impact on food security, Obi argued that organic systems are capable of feeding the nation without degrading the environment.

“Previously, we were using organic methods and we did not have these problems. When we transitioned to heavy mechanization and synthetic inputs, have we met our food needs? The answer is no,” he said.

He maintained that organic farming can yield competitive results while preserving soil fertility.

“If you use one bag of fertilizer to produce 10kg of maize this year, next year you may need two bags to get the same output. But with organic inputs, the soil improves over time. You may even use less and get more,” he explained.

Obi also linked modern health challenges to environmental degradation and poor food systems.

“We have seen new ways of dying because of the things we eat. People die suddenly in their cars, in their sleep. These are not the ways we used to see before. It starts from the food we eat and how we treat our environment,” he said.

THE WHISTLER also reports that the training is expected to strengthen certified seed production networks across the country and position farmers to regain seed sovereignty while promoting healthier, sustainable food systems.