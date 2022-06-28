Chacha Eke: Rita Dominic, Yul Edochie, Others Pray For Actress After Marriage Crash

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has announced the end of her nine-year-old marriage to Austin Faani.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday night to share a picture of herself and her estranged husband stating that there has been trouble in her “perceived paradise”.

Eke added that she doesn’t want to die or go missing.

Following her post, fellow actors such as Rita Dominic, Iyabo Ojo, Yul Edochie, Joyce Kalu, and Junior Pope prayed for her while others encouraged her to be strong.

In her post titled ‘Leave now or leave as a corpse’, Eke apologised to her fans for “living a lie” in her marriage these past years.

The mother of four said many people have died while pretending to be happy in their marriages.

She wrote: “Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

“I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

“For the second time in two years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors, and my parents.

“If push comes to shove and suddenly, I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department, and the Nigerian Police Force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”

Eke first announced split from her husband in October 2020 via an Instagram video after it was rumoured that she suffered domestic violence in the marriage.

At the time, she said, “I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but am done. I’m leaving with my life. I can’t say a lot now but you will hear my story.”

She later denied the domestic violence claim in another video, stating that her husband had neither beaten nor raised his voice at her.

She added that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder which was attributed to her pregnancy at that time. Amid the controversy, the actress welcomed their fourth child in 2021.