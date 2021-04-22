Chad: Deby’s Son Speaks On Father’s Death

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Political figures in Chad, on Thursday, visited the President of the Transitional Military Council, General Mahamat Deby, who took also out time to explain what led to the death of his father, late President Idriss Deby.

A statement published on the Chadian presidency’s website said the former Chadian Head of State, Goukouni Weddeye and five former Prime Ministers met with Mahamat.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Chadian armed forces had on Tuesday announced Mahamat as the new Interim Head of state, following the killing of his father who allegedly died from gunshot wounds by rebels.

Although the statement was silent about the circumstance that led to the killing of Deby, it said Mahamat recounted it to the leaders at the meeting as well as the motive behind the speedy set up of a council without following democratic process.

“With each of these great Chadian political figures, the President of the Transitional Military Council, General of the Army Corps MAHAMAT IDRISS DEBY recounted the unfolding of the events that caused the sudden death of Marshal of Chad and the circumstances forcing the establishment of the Transitional Military Council which he heads,” it stated.

Recall that the military council had said it was not seeking to seize power, but was rather trying to take immediate steps to ensure that the country was not overrun by terrorist groups.

Furthermore, the presidency said the meeting between General Mahamat and the former leaders was also to urge them to give him their support as the council works towards handing over to a civilian government within eighteen months.

“The time has come for the mobilization of energies and national harmony for the success of the transition on time, he pleaded,” the presidency stated.