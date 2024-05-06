Chad Holds Presidential Poll After 3-Year Military Rule

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Republic of Chad may return to democracy again as it holds a presidential election on Monday to stop the three years of military administration.

Recall in 2021, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, seized power, suspended the constitution, and was installed as the president of the Transitional Military Council.

The 40-year-old emerged winner in a contest of 10 candidates and became the central African nation’s leader when his father, who had repressively ruled Chad since 1990, died from wounds suffered on a battlefield.

Records have shown that the country with over 19 million population has never experienced a peaceful transfer of power since its independence from its former colonial power France in 1960.

Itno assured that his presidency was only a temporary placeholder until Chad had transitioned to a new democratic government.

Polls open at 7 am and close at 5 pm, with 8.5 million registered voters. Soldiers began early voting on Sunday.

Provisional results are expected by May 21 and final results by June 5.

Should there be no winner with more than 50 per cent of the votes, a run-off will be held on June 22.