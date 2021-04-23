Chad President’s Funeral Draws Tears As National Flag Covers Coffin

43 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday, photgraphers were seen taken shots of a coffin covered with the country’s national flag at the state funeral for the late Chadian President, Idriss Deby, in N’Djamena, the country’s capital.

The country was thrown into national mourning following his death which was reported to be due to gunshot wounds from rebels.

Attending the funeral are the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and other diplomats and political leaders.

Different individuals who were given slots to speak broke into tears while delivering their speeches.

THE WHISTLER could not independently verify if they were family members of the late president.

Rebel groups had warned people to stay off the venue.