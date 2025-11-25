Champion Breweries Begins N16-Per-Share Rights Issue for 994.2 Million Shares

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Champion Breweries Plc has commenced a rights issue of 994,221,766 ordinary shares priced at N16 per share following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking the first phase of a two-step capital-raising programme aimed at strengthening the company’s expansion strategy.

The offer, structured on the basis of one new share for every nine existing shares held, opened on Monday, 24 November 2025 and will run until Monday, 5 January 2026. The qualifying date for determining eligible shareholders was set for 4 September 2025.

According to the company in a notice to the NGX seen by THE WHISTLER, the proceeds from the rights issue will support the strategic acquisition of the Bullet brand, a move positioned as central to Champion Breweries’ domestic and international growth ambitions.

The initiative forms part of a broader capital-raising plan that will be followed by a public offer in the coming months.

The Rights Circular, containing full details of the offer, is being distributed by Africa Prudential Plc, the Registrars to the issue, and is also available for download on the company’s website.

Shareholders may subscribe electronically via the NGX Invest platform or complete physical participation forms available through the issuing houses and designated receiving agents listed in the circular.

Champion Breweries noted that the rights issue will become tradable on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after completion of all regulatory documentation.

The company urged shareholders to take advantage of the offer and seek guidance from their stockbrokers or financial advisers where necessary.

Company Secretary,, Tosan Aiboni, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparent engagement with investors as it pursues the next phase of its growth trajectory.