Champions League: Man City Draw Real, Chelsea To Face PSG

One-time winners of the European Champions League, Manchester City, will play 15-time champions Real Madrid in the knockout phase of the competition.

The draw was made on Friday and also paired PSG against two-time winners Chelsea.

High-flying Galatasaray will play Liverpool, while the only Italian outfit, Atalanta, will face free-scoring Bayern Munich of Germany.

Sporting CP will play Bodo/Glimt, and Newcastle will square up against Barcelona in a tense fixture.

Atletico Madrid will host Tottenham in the first leg, and Bayer Leverkusen will face Arsenal, one of the favourites.

