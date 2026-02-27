Champions League: Man City Draw Real, Chelsea To Face PSG

One-time winners of the European Champions League, Manchester City, will play 15-time champions Real Madrid in the knockout phase of the competition.
The draw was made on Friday and also paired PSG against two-time winners Chelsea.
High-flying Galatasaray will play Liverpool, while the only Italian outfit, Atalanta, will face free-scoring Bayern Munich of Germany.
Sporting CP will play Bodo/Glimt, and Newcastle will square up against Barcelona in a tense fixture.
Atletico Madrid will host Tottenham in the first leg, and Bayer Leverkusen will face Arsenal, one of the favourites.
All the fixtures
PSG vs Chelsea
Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt
Newcastle vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal