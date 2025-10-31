Chams Processes ₦150bn Pension Remittances

223 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chams Holding Company Plc has reported its financial and operational performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with its flagship digital platform, PenCentral, processing over ₦150bn in pension remittances for more than 1,500 corporate entities.

The Group’s unaudited financial results showed sustained growth despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Revenue rose to ₦13.60bn, a four per cent increase from ₦13.14bn recorded in the same period of 2024, while Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₦500.7m.

Total assets climbed to ₦20.60bn, and shareholders’ funds grew by 6 per cent year-on-year to ₦10.56bn, underscoring Chams HoldCo’s financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Although finance costs increased to ₦626m, the Group said it is implementing measures to reduce borrowing costs and strengthen its balance sheet.

A major highlight of the period under review was the successful completion of Chams HoldCo’s ₦3.6bn private placement, which achieved a 100 per cent subscription rate, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and innovation-driven business model.

Speaking on the performance and outlook, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Olaniyan, said Chams HoldCo remains committed to expanding its fintech ecosystem and deepening its presence across the digital economy.

“We are optimistic about sustaining our growth momentum by expanding our fintech ecosystem through strategic partnerships and new products, driving digital transformation, and strengthening governance and sustainability practices,” he said.

The Group’s subsidiaries also delivered notable achievements during the period. ChamsAccess Limited, which manages the PenCentral platform, successfully handled pension remittances exceeding ₦150bn and expanded its footprint in West Africa with the launch of the National Pension Automation Project in Sierra Leone.

The project, according to the company, reinforces ChamsAccess’s leadership in digital identity and financial inclusion across the sub-region.

In line with its sustainability goals, CardCentre Nigeria Limited deepened its collaboration with MTN Nigeria to produce biodegradable SIM cards, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, demonstrating Chams HoldCo’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and eco-friendly innovation.

Similarly, ChamsSwitch Limited, now under the leadership of Mr. Mudiaga Umukoro (formerly of Zone), embarked on a strategic transformation to enhance payment interoperability, merchant solutions, and digital banking infrastructure, positioning the subsidiary for accelerated growth within Nigeria’s evolving fintech landscape.

Chams HoldCo said these developments reflect its resilience, innovation culture, and long-term commitment to delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders alike.

“The Group continues to set new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainable business performance,” the company said in a statement.