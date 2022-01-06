Channels TV Interview: Buhari ‘Trapped In The Past’– PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has said the reaction of President Muhammadu Buhari to some of the questions he was asked during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday showed that he was still living in the past.

The interview came a day after the police deployed to an estate in Lagos ignored a directive from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who requested they leave the estate.

The treatment meted to the governor has continued to reverberate with loud calls for state police.

Amid this uproar, the president insisted during the interview that, “State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local governments and the governors. Are the third tiers of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth; the fight between local governments and the governor.”

Giving an example to reflect his mindset, the president said, “For example, there were two governors that came to see me about problems – Oyo State and one other state – because the herders were in their forests but the animals were going into the neighbouring farms, and eating the crops. I said, as far as I know, the farmers and herders have been co-existing in Nigeria for generations.

“Let them go and ask the local leadership what has gone wrong, why the break in communication between the local leadership and the herders.”

Carpeting the president in a statement from his office, Ayu insisted that the President’s statement that state police was not an option suggested that he was “trapped” in the past.

He added that the President’s insistence on grazing routes to address the challenge of killer herdsmen showed that he was bereft of new ideas.

Ayu also criticised the President for pushing the blame for the incessant killing of farmers by terrorists on locals along grazing routes.

A statement quoted the PDP National Chairman as declaring that “it appears the continued killings in some localities of Nigeria, particularly in the North, and more specifically in President Buhari’s home state of Katsina, may not matter to him” due to his statement that state police is not an option.

The PDP chairman, who described Buhari’s interview on Channels Television as a waste of time, said it would be futile for anyone to expect anything new from the President.

He added, “As has been said by many before now, to expect anything new from our President would be a misplaced and unfortunate expectation.

“From the economy, to insecurity, killing of innocent farmers by terrorists (which some erroneously term farmer/herder clashes) and other sundry issues, President Buhari honoured his calling as a President who has nothing new to offer.”

The statement reads: “Watching President Buhari this evening on Channels TV during an interview session was a gratuitous waste of time because there was nothing new coming from the President.

Ayu further accused the president of repeating “the impotent argument regarding killing of farmers by terrorists, reminding Nigerians of grazing routes.

“What the President failed to reference is that the herders plying the grazing routes before, neither carried AK47s, nor did they engage in raping of women and despoilation of the assets of those along the routes.

“Mr. President’s position of saying the locals should be asked what went wrong, flies in the face of reason and contemporary realities.

“Tied to that but not limited in scope is the issue of insecurity and a re-organisation of the Nigeria Police to accommodate present, peculiar, environmental and social challenges.

“In President Buhari’s view, State Police is not an option. Yet, it appears the continued killings in some localities of Nigeria, particularly in the North, and more specifically in his home state of Katsina, may not matter, hence, the need to have a security system that feeds on local intelligence and nuances, which the federal police cannot adequately provide, is not an option to our President.

“To him, it appears that continuing the same process while expecting a different output and outcome is the best way to go. We ask, is he comfortable with the killings in the land while the status quo persists?

“Nigerians should remind President Buhari that people evolve and societies evolve. Therefore, being trapped in a time capsule of the past about State Police is not an option Nigerians are willing to accept from him.”