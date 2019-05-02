Sponsored

Charles Awurum Slams Producer Who Featured Bobrisky In New Movie

By Esther Emmanuel

Nollywood comic actor, Charles Awurum has taken to social media to slam Nigerian cross dresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky and the producer who featured him in a new movie.

Awurum, in a recent video posted on his Instagram page, slammed Bobrisky for venturing into Nollywood.

The actor also condemned the movie director and producer, who gave Bobrisky the opportunity to act in a Nollywood movie.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky reacted with an Instagram post which has since been deleted where he bashed the actor calling him poor and useless.

Bobrisky featured in a new movie, titled “Bobrisky in love,” featuring Queen Nwokoye and Anita Joseph.

The new movie is directed by Ken Steve Anuka and produced by Basil Nneji.

Bobrisky also featured in a Yoruba movie, ‘Ojuloge Obirin,’ as a crossdresser in 2015. The movie was produced by Tayo Sobola, and In March 2019, he was featured in ‘Skin,’ a 90 minutes long documentary on colourism produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong.

