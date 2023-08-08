Cheap Ways To Engage Children During Vacation

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There are cheap and different ways parents can engage and keep their children busy during holidays, especially for working class parents who may not be able to monitor their children one on one, and/or are unable to hire the services of home lesson teachers due to recent rise in tuition fees across schools in Nigeria.

As Nigerians adjust to the present economic reality, the Federal Government and private school owners in some parts of the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and Lagos State have announced upward review of tuition fees.

In an interactive session with some educationists, THE WHISTLER came up with options that will keep the children occupied until school resumes.

Nonye Ishan, an educationist of about 20 years, living in Kpegyi, Abuja, has taught in several schools including, Bondella International academy, Zenith Academy among others.

She said: “I love to teach. You have to be ahead of your students and be sure the knowledge you are imparting is accurate.

“Now, the cheap ways parents can engage their kids during this holiday can vary from one household to the other depending on the available instructional materials available in such a household.

“The very first on the list is assignments on creative writing. Parents should give their children assignments on interesting topics depending on the age and grade of their children. Such assignments should be checked, marked and corrections effected as soon as possible.”

The educationist also pointed out the following activities for children:

Discovery of new words in the dictionary. This assignment is given to each child to find a word, check the meaning, make a sentence with the word and also use the word regularly in the house to familiarise themselves with them.

Painting. Arts and painting material should form part of the assignment.

Gardening. Parents should provide ridges where each child would make out time to plant, weed, water and generally care for his or her ridge. This is good as it engenders competition and seriousness.

In-house lesson teachers should also be made available, but not without the supervision of the parents.

“Bringing in a lesson teacher in the absence of the parents is a no for me.

“In all these, supervision is key. Once the children notice you are no longer checking or monitoring them, they lose focus. Take note, when a child loses focus, it is difficult to get their attention back.

“Working class parents should have in house caregivers and they can also help in supervision,” Ishan highlighted.

Rukkaiya Chinonso, outreach Coordinator, Sesame Square Foundation, Nigeria, and a management member of Intelli-child TLC, an American curriculum school in Gwarinpa, noted “It’s a very good initiative to think of how to help parents, but parents are also not going to be on holidays, they will definitely go to work.

“The children need proper supervision while they are working. So it still goes back to them being in a controlled environment, and educationists are looking for ways not to burden the parents with much crisis.”

She said parents can subsidise by looking for summer schools close to their houses which reduces the costs of transportation especially parents who live in a place where they are required to take their children to school/lesson in another area.

Chinonso also highlighted that parents can go online and look for fun activities (Do It Yourself – DIY), to do with their children.

“Create a worksheet and give it to them. Look for little projects online and give them. Example, use these bottles of water we drank yesterday and do something before I come. Get the materials for them which might also cost money, but not as much. May just be a little bit costly. It could cost you your time also,” she explained.

However, Chinonso did not subscribe to parents living within a community hiring a single lesson teacher to teach their children just to minimise costs. According to her, getting them in one place is absurd.

“Most times you get a different teacher whose idea, ideology, method of teaching or methodology are different from what they do in school. So you end up compounding your children’s brains by giving them different ideas from different people, and you end up confusing them,” she said.

She said, “For example, a teacher comes to class and tells the class that teaching less than and greater than, you don’t need to confuse yourself, you just make sure that the alligator is looking for a bigger number.

“And then another teacher comes and tells them that the big hand is greater than the lesser hand. Two conflicting descriptions, and they are trying to teach the same thing. At the end, the child will not know which one to go with. You’ve ended up messing up that topic of that day for the child.

“So, I feel that getting children together and getting a lesson teacher is an absurdity. Most parents always have a schedule, it depends on the kind of schedule you want to create for your children. Children have a way of doing things, when you train them in a particular way, they continue to follow that path.”

According to the educationist, since most homes always have an older person taking care of the children, when the children come back from school, they should be directed to follow their schedules. She added that this helps to have confident children

“So if you’re having a schedule that is good enough to save you the stress, if children have a schedule they follow, your mind is at rest because they know what they are doing. So whoever is at home is just to ensure that whatever they are doing is what they should be doing at that time,” Chinonso pointed out.

Ayobisi Osuntuwa, the Executive Director of Sesame Square foundation, Nigeria, also a management member, Intelli-child TLC, Gwarinpa is of the view that lesson teachers are not needed during holidays. She highlighted activities children can do that can be beneficial to them in the near future.

Ayobisi Osuntuwa, Executive Director Sesame Square Foundation, Nigeria/Executive Director TLC School, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

She said: First of all I would like to say that in those days, most of us didn’t have lesson teachers. I don’t see the need for lesson teachers at all, except if you’re trying to say that you don’t have time to be at home with the children. If that’s the case, then leave your children at school until you can pick them up.”

Giving an example with herself, Osuntuwa noted that, “After school, when I was growing up, we played with our friends. We’ll sit together and braid each other’s hair, making crafts, usually out of anything we found on the ground. We played games that mimicked reality; like I could be father, somebody could be mother and some could be children. Then we cook up long stories that we all enact.

“But these days children go home and meet lesson teachers. This doesn’t make any sense to me at all. Are you saying your children are not learning in school? If your children are learning in school, evidence of what they are learning in school should be seen in their homework and their homework should be done by themselves, because there’s no way a lesson teacher will not help the child do the work. And then at the end of the day when they are grading, they are not grading the work of the child but the work of the lesson teacher.

“So, to me, lesson teachers don’t make any sense. I never had one and the children in the school that we went to never had lesson teachers.”

The CEO suggested the best activities for children in line with what Chinonso said.

“The teachers should give them work they’ve done that day as homework, so that by the time they bring the work back to school the teacher will say ‘oh this child understands this, we can move on’ Or, ‘oh this child does not understand this, let’s stay a day or two to ensure that comprehension is there.'”

According to Osuntuwa, what they usually tell parents is to create a timetable for the children.

“And that timetable should be from morning till evening, so you know that on weekdays there will be a block that will say children are in school. But then there should be another one saying 30, 30 minutes after school what the child does until he/she goes back to school.

“When your child comes back, first he knows where to get his snacks from. When I was a kid, my elder brother and I; when we came back from school, we knew where to pick our snacks, do our homework and after that, we would be outside with our friends playing games.

“Now, sometimes it’s unfortunate that parents are around but they don’t take us through these things. If there are schedules at home, you tell your children that after you do your homework, the next 30 minutes you watch TV, after that you read a book for 30 minutes, next you draw up a picture, colour the picture. So you’ll have different activities that the children will be doing on their own.

“So, even if a nanny is there and the nanny is not educated, she already knows that oh, ‘you guys are supposed to be watching TV’, or ‘it’s time for you to do your artwork’. So, make sure that the same routine is carried out every single day so that the nanny will not be confused.”

According to the educationist, if parents come together and get a teacher to teach the kids, allegations will be rising from one parent to the other claiming their children are not well taught compared to others.

Speaking further on why children should not have home lessons but play and learn, Osuntuwa said:

“Again, how would you love to send your children to school only to come back home and refer to school again? So I don’t think it really makes sense.

“And the other thing we need to remember is that in other countries, some children are learning skills. Skills for life, skills for the future. So when children are doing ballet after school or playing soccer or colouring art after school, your own children will be on textbooks.

“The question you need to ask yourself is, is your country developing? Is your country developed? If other children are learning skills that will help them develop their future, these children that are learning ballet will get a scholarship from the university. This child that is learning soccer will be able to get a scholarship from the University.

“So don’t you think if we are going to do things like other countries, don’t you think it will include our children? So, I think it’s important that we think about the skills the children can learn after school besides thinking of a lesson teacher.”