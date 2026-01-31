Chelsea Complete Stunning Comeback To Beat West Ham

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea continued their impressive run of form with a dramatic comeback victory over West Ham in the Premier League, overturning a two-goal first-half deficit to claim all three points in a thrilling London clash.

West Ham made a strong start to the contest, with Jarrod Bowen opening the scoring before Crysencio Summerville doubled the advantage late in the first half, sending the Hammers into the break with a commanding 2–0 lead.

Chelsea responded after the restart following tactical changes from head coach Liam Rosenior, whose substitutions proved decisive.

João Pedro pulled one back for the Blues to spark the comeback, before Marc Cucurella struck the equaliser to bring the match level.

Chelsea’s dominance in the second half was eventually rewarded when Enzo Fernández fired home the winning goal, completing a remarkable turnaround.

The result keeps Chelsea fourth in the Premier League table with 40 points, strengthening their push for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, with Manchester United having a game in hand. West Ham remain 18th with 20 points, deepening their relegation worries as pressure continues to mount.

The victory further underlines the growing impact of Liam Rosenior, marking his sixth win in seven matches since taking charge.

His only defeat during this impressive run came against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, standing out as the lone blemish in an otherwise outstanding spell.