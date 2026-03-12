Chelsea Player Faces UEFA Sanctions After PSG Match

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after he pushed over a ball boy during the Champions League defeat by Paris St‑Germain.

The 26-year-old Portugal international shoved the youngster in stoppage time of Wednesday’s last-16 first leg at Parc des Princes – where Chelsea lost 5-2 – which caused him to fall off a chair.

It sparked an altercation between both sets of players.

UEFA said proceedings have been instigated against Neto for “unsporting behaviour” in accordance with its disciplinary regulations.

“UEFA’s disciplinary bodies will take a decision on this case in due course,” European football’s governing body added in its statement.

Neto apologised for the incident after the match and blamed being caught up “in the emotion of the game” while he was attempting to quickly retrieve the ball.

“I’m not like this. It was in the heat of the moment and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I’m really sorry about it – I feel I have to apologise to him,” Neto told TNT Sports.

“My French is not very good, and [Portugal team-mate] Vitinha came over and said to him I was not like this.

“At the end he [the ball boy] laughed and I gave him my shirt and said sorry about 35 times. He could see what had happened and was happy with the situation.”

Chelsea host PSG next Tuesday in the second leg, following Newcastle’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.