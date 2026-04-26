Chelsea Reach FA Cup Final After Fernandez’s Goal Against Leeds

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header settled a scrappy FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley as Chelsea made a winning start after Liam Rosenior’s sacking.

Calum McFarlane was put in interim charge until the end of the season and will now lead Chelsea out against Manchester City on Saturday, 16 May.

Leeds’ hopes of reaching a first FA Cup final since they lost to Sunderland in 1973 were dashed as they were left to regret missed chances that might have turned a tight game in their favour.

Daniel Farke’s side had the game’s first big opportunity when Brenden Aaronson raced clear from Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s touch but Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made a crucial save with his legs.

It proved to be an expensive miss as Chelsea went ahead after 23 minutes, Fernandez meeting Pedro Neto’s cross with a firm header to give Lucas Perri no chance.

As Chelsea took control, Joao Pedro struck the foot of the post before Leeds finally forced their way into contention after the break.

Advertisement

Anton Stach, on at half-time, forced a diving save from Sanchez within seconds, then Calvert-Lewin missed a glorious opportunity when he headed straight at Chelsea’s keeper from close range.

The closing stages were tense as Chelsea closed out the win, a response to Rosenior’s dismissal after only 106 days, and they will now attempt to end a run of losing their past three FA Cup finals.

Chelsea emerged from the chaos and discontent of Rosenior’s final days in charge at Stamford Bridge by setting up the chance to save a turbulent season with silverware.

Rosenior left after a run of five league defeats without a goal, the first time this had happened to Chelsea since 1912.

And the sign of Chelsea’s poor form was illustrated when Fernandez arrived with perfect timing to head past Leeds keeper Perri. It ended a run of 498 minutes without a goal against Premier League clubs in all competitions.

Advertisement

As is so often the case, the departure of a head coach who appeared to have lost the faith of his players galvanised Chelsea into action with a performance that was much improved – if hardly scintillating.

Keeper Sanchez, the target for much criticism in recent months, emerged as a key figure with those crucial saves from Aaronson and Stach.

But the match-winner and game’s outstanding performer was Fernandez, who was also at the centre of controversy during Rosenior’s reign when he received a two-game internal ban for publicly discussing a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

He took the acclaim from Chelsea’s jubilant supporters after the final whistle as the dark clouds that had been hanging over them were, on this day at least, lifted.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ desolate players and fans will leave Wembley nursing regrets as the chance to reach the FA Cup final passed them by.

In a surprisingly timid first-half display, Leeds still had a huge opportunity to take charge of the game when Aaronson ran through with only Sanchez to beat, manager Farke holding his head in anguish on the sidelines as the keeper stuck out a leg to save.

Advertisement

Leeds finally, and belatedly, performed with purpose and intensity after half-time and Calvert-Lewin should have made more of the sort of service he thrives on when he headed straight at Sanchez while unmarked.

It was Leeds’ last big moment as they simply did not possess the firepower to seriously trouble Chelsea, despite having plenty of possession.

Premier League safety will still rank as a very creditable achievement by Farke and his players this season, but they will know they could have made this a day of glory as opposed to bitter disappointment.