Chelsea Suffer Gittens Injury Blow

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tear against West Ham on Saturday.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior confirmed on Thursday that the former Dortmund winger is expected to be out of action for a long time.

He said: “Jamie, he’s looking a little bit more long-term. It’s a real shame for him. He’s got a tear in his hamstring. I have not worked with him for too long.

“Obviously, I know about his career and what an outstanding player he is. So that’s going to be a big miss for us.”

Left winger Gittens is one of eight Chelsea players out due to injury issues, including forward Pedro Neto, and midfielders Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia.

Rosenior said the Chelsea players had responded positively to the defeat to Arsenal while also providing updates on Cole Palmer.

He concluded: “The lads were devastated, and rightfully so, after the game in the dressing room. But I’ve spoken to them. You get setbacks in life. It’s how you respond.

“The response in training today and in the meetings that we’ve had has been really positive. We have to now focus on the future, which is Wolves on Saturday.

“We have the best medical team in the world and the best sports science team in the world and we want to make sure the players can play to the level needed to help us win.

“There isn’t a time frame that he’s going to be perfect in one month or two or three – it’s just game-by-game.”

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League matches to move up to fifth, and progressed to the Champions League’s round of 16, before the setback against Arsenal.