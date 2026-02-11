Chelsea Surrender Two-Goal Lead As Leeds Snatch Draw At Stamford Bridge

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea endured late heartbreak at Stamford Bridge after throwing away a two-goal advantage to settle for a frustrating draw against relegation-threatened Leeds United in an entertaining Premier League clash.

The Blues appeared to be cruising to victory after establishing control early in the match. João Pedro opened the scoring with a composed finish, putting the hosts ahead and energising the Stamford Bridge faithful. Chelsea doubled their lead soon after when Cole Palmer calmly converted from the penalty spot, placing the home side firmly in command.

However, Leeds United refused to back down and mounted a spirited second-half comeback. Their breakthrough came in the 67th minute when Nmecha successfully converted a penalty, reducing the deficit and shifting momentum in favour of the visitors.

The equaliser arrived just six minutes later as Okafor found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, stunning the home crowd and completing Leeds United’s remarkable comeback.

The draw leaves Chelsea sitting 5th on the Premier League table with 44 points, missing an opportunity to strengthen their hold on a Champions League qualification spot. Meanwhile, the crucial point lifts Leeds United to 15th position with 30 points as they continue their fight to avoid relegation.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Bournemouth produced an impressive comeback victory against Everton after initially falling behind, showcasing resilience to secure maximum points.

In North London, Newcastle United claimed a valuable 2-1 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur, further boosting their ambitions in the league standings and piling pressure on Spurs.

With the season approaching its decisive stages, dropped points could prove costly for Chelsea, while Leeds United will draw confidence from their fighting display as the relegation battle intensifies.