Chelsea’s Lose As PSG Appoint Former Barcelona Manager Head Coach

After Chelsea FC’s failure to land one of the most intriguing managers in club football, Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain, PSG, have appointed him their new coach.

The 53-year old has been appointed on a two-year deal.

He has been out of job since last December, after failing to guide the Spain National Team to World Cup victory in Qatar.

He had earlier coached Barcelona where he guided the club to Champions League victory in 2015 among other trophies.

Regarded as one of the great tacticians of the game, with emphasis on possession and retention of dominance, he replaced Christophe Galtier.

Enrique was unveiled by the club at a press conference alongside the Qatar-backed club’s president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

The unveiling, which took place at the club’s brand new training complex in Poissy, north-west of the French capital, witnessed celebration from the Parisian fans.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience,” Enrique said in a club statement.

“It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG.”

Chelsea had courted him as their number one coach until negotiations broke down before the North London club settled for Mauricio Pochettino.