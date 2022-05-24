Chief Ngwu Emerges Enugu West Senatorial Candidate, May Replace Ekweremadu

Hon Osita Ngwu was Tuesday evening declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Enugu West senatorial zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Hon Ngwu, popularly called RG, may therefore replace Senator Ike Ekweremadu in the Senate if he emerges winner in the 2023 general elections. Ngwu scored 177 votes. His closest rival is Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi who polled 53 votes while Mrs Akuabata Njeze came third with three votes.

THE WHISTLER reported that Enugu State Governor Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his predecessor, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, a serving senator, earlier emerged victorious in their respective senatorial zones. Gov Ugwuanyi was elected PDP candidate for Enugu North zone while Dr Nnamani won in Enugu East zone.