Chief Of Air Staff Orders Investigations Into Crashed Military Aircraft

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft.

The B350 Aircraft which belonged to the Nigerian Air Force was said to have departed Abuja at 1033UTC with seven persons on board including 2 crew.

The Aircraft reported engine failure at 10:39am and was said to have crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 10:48am.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sarika had confirmed the incident on Sunday

Sarika said, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian Air Force in a statement confirmed the death of all the seven passengers on board the aircraft.

The statement reads, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”