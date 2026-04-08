Chief Ume’s Unubiko Foundation To Receive African Hero Award In London

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The Unubiko Foundation has been nominated to receive the African Hero Award 2026 at this year’s The Voice African Achievers Awards, in recognition of its charity, scholarship and community development work in Nigeria.

According to the award notification seen by THE WHISTLER, dated April 6, 2026, the honour will be formally presented to the foundation’s founder and president, Chief James Ume, on August 21, 2026, in London, the United Kingdom.

In the letter, the organisers said the foundation was selected after a “thorough evaluation” by the jury, noting that its work aligns with the 2026 award theme, “Putting Africa in the Right Perspective – Focusing on Mental Empowerment for Economic Inclusion & Growth.”

The organisers specifically acknowledged the foundation’s investment in education, scholarships and humanitarian support as central to its nomination.

The letter traced the foundation’s philosophy to the personal story of Chief Ume and the values passed down by his mother, saying that the experience of hardship, dignity and resilience shaped what has become a mission of giving back to society.

The letter described that journey as one that moved from modest beginnings to a leadership role in philanthropy and community support.

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The Voice News Magazine further acknowledged the foundation’s Rachael Ifeoku Ike Scholarship Scheme, which it said supports 18 students annually with N400,000 each. It added that Unubiko Foundation has awarded more than N170m to 170 students and set aside a scholarship fund running into hundreds of millions of naira.

The higher education scholarship support covers tuition, accommodation and living stipends for undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The organisers also noted the foundation’s work in school rehabilitation, access to water, women’s empowerment and youth development.

They recalled that Unubiko Foundation invested N250m in the renovation of Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, drilled 49 boreholes in Abam and neighbouring communities, rebuilt a church, established a women’s development centre, supported communities during COVID-19, and trained young people in digital skills through its #Code Camp Youth Empowerment Programme.

Others are support for cultural revival through the Ekponibro Festival and a N500m donation to Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic in Aba.

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The Voice News Magazine is a pan-African publication based in the Netherlands. The Voice Achievers Awards have, over the years, recognised hundreds of Africans and friends of Africa for their contributions on the continent and in the diaspora.

Past honourees include former presidents, first ladies, diplomats, governors and other public figures from across Africa.

Ume received The Sun Humanitarian Service Icon Award in 2023.