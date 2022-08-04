Chijioke Edeoga Emerges Labour Party’s Guber Candidate In Enugu State

79 SHARES Share Tweet

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, Thursday, emerged the governorhsip candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State.

His emergence followed a rescheduled Labour Party primaries held at Golf Estate, Enugu.

Until his emergence, the actual governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state had been a matter of conjectures as many aspirants held claims to it.

Edeoga, a lawyer, scored 81 votes to emerge the winner in the delegate election.

The election was supervised by representatives of the national body of the party.

Hon Edeoga was the immediate commissioner for environment in the state.

Hitherto, he served as commissioner for local government matters, all under the administration of the incumbent governor, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

After his victory today, he pledged ‘to take the party to victory in the 2023 governorship election in the state’.

Edeoga contested the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party and lost to Barr Peter Mba.