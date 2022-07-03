Child, Others Rescued As 11 Burnt To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition in an accident that occured at Ogere end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Ogere Remo-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps ,Ogun State Sector, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident on Sunday said the accident happened late Saturday night.

Okpe said three vehicles were involved in the crash which led to huge loss of lives on the busy road.

Okpe stated that two Mazda buses and one unknown vehicle had collided and caught fire near the Isara bridge and they went up in flames.

The FRSC spokesperson said, “A total of 18 persons were involved but only seven were rescued while 11 unidentified people were burnt beyond recognition.

“A total of seven persons were rescued with injuries, comprising five male adults, one female adult and one male child.”

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention. One of the victims was rejected, but finally taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

“The fire service in Sagamu was contacted and the impact of the crash is obstructing the Ibadan-Lagos bound of the expressway.

“Traffic has been diverted to the Lagos-Ibadan route and the crashed vehicles are still burning.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and also cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation.”