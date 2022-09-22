Childbirth Rumours: Rita Dominic Reacts With GIF

By Justina Simon
Rita-Dominic
Rita Dominic

In apparent response to reports that she has welcomed a set of twin girls with her husband, Nollywood actress Rita Dominic reacted negatively in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier reports had claimed that Dominic welcomed twin girls in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

But the 47-year-old actress who got married to a newspaper publisher, Fidelis Anosike, in April 2022 took to her verified Twitter page on Wednesday to share a GIF that read ‘Fake News.’

Following her tweet, some of her fans took to the comment section to react to the purported fake news

A tweep, @tsloww, said: “As a twinny that I am, I was about to congratulate you o. But nothing spoil sha, I’ll still drop my congratulations in advance.”

Dominic’s partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group’s multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria.

