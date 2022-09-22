Childbirth Rumours: Rita Dominic Reacts With GIF

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In apparent response to reports that she has welcomed a set of twin girls with her husband, Nollywood actress Rita Dominic reacted negatively in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier reports had claimed that Dominic welcomed twin girls in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

But the 47-year-old actress who got married to a newspaper publisher, Fidelis Anosike, in April 2022 took to her verified Twitter page on Wednesday to share a GIF that read ‘Fake News.’

Following her tweet, some of her fans took to the comment section to react to the purported fake news

A tweep, @tsloww, said: “As a twinny that I am, I was about to congratulate you o. But nothing spoil sha, I’ll still drop my congratulations in advance.”

Dominic’s partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group’s multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria.