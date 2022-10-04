Chimaroke Nnamani Reacts To $41.8m FBI’s ‘Indictment, Assets Forfeiture’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has described as ‘fake news’ reports that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted him for laundering $41.8 million during his tenure as Enugu State Governor between 1999 and 2007.

The 62-year-old People’s Democratic Party’s chieftain also denied that a United States court ordered him to forfeit his assets to the country’s government after he failed to convincingly explain the source of monies and assets traced to him.

According to him, the report was sponsored against him because of his “alternative views” on recent political developments in the country.

“It is Campaign of calumny, intimidation, insults and abuse orchestrated to suppress and diminish my voice; however, my voice will grow louder and more persistent,” Nnamani said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“I know my recent position will attract this attack by those who cannot tolerate alternative views; democracy allows alternative viewpoints, if I cannot express my opinion and take a stand who will?

“There was no such judgment anywhere, the author of the fake news is a known blackmailer.

“The story with the Air Peace Airline is still fresh in our memories. I’m not surprised that the author has offered himself as a willing tool for this hatchet job once again.

“I left Enugu State on a solid foundation 15 years ago, record of our accomplishments is an open book; no amount of mudslinging can rewrite our history.

“I urge our people and Nigerians alike to ignore the mischievous report, sponsored by political foes and professional blackmailers,” he said.

Nnamani conceivably thinks that his recent appointment as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign organisation instigated the story.

Although he’s still a member of the opposition PDP, Nnamani was appointed into the APC campaign council to support the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.