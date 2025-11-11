China Bans Popular Gay Dating Apps

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

China has pulled two of its most popular gay-dating apps, Blued and Finka, from domestic app stores.

As of Tuesday, both apps were no longer available on Apple’s App Store in China and had been removed from major Android platforms in the country.

The move comes amid China’s digital censorship system, famously known as the Great Firewall, which restricts access to foreign platforms like Google Play and routinely removes content deemed politically or culturally sensitive.

China runs one of the world’s most pervasive online censorship and surveillance networks, targeting political dissent, perceived moral threats, and cultural expressions, different from the Communist Party’s ideological framework.

Over the past decade, authorities have broadened this campaign to include restrictions on LGBTQ+ expression and what officials call the “feminization” of men in entertainment and pop culture.

Since President Xi Jinping’s rise to power, China’s LGBTQ+ community has seen its public space shrink dramatically. Pride events have been cancelled, films and TV shows featuring same-sex themes have been banned, and the social media giant WeChat has shut down dozens of LGBTQ-focused accounts.

There has been no official statement regarding the disappearance of Blued and Finka. However, a source familiar with the matter told CNN that the action appeared related to “compliance issues,” while others pointed to regulators’ frequent practice of removing apps without public explanation.

Apple later confirmed to Wired that the removal followed an official order from the Cyberspace Administration of China.

“Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only,” Apple said, adding that it complies with laws in the countries where it operates.

Blued, launched in 2012, has long been China’s largest gay-dating platform, boasting around 54 million registered users worldwide as of 2020. Its parent company, BlueCity Holdings Ltd., also owns Finka, which targets a younger demographic and has roughly 2.7 million users. Blued’s international version, HeeSay, remains available on app stores outside of China.

For many users, the apps provided a crucial avenue for connection, particularly in less urban areas where offline LGBTQ+ communities are scarce.

China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997 but still does not recognize same-sex marriage. Despite occasional signs of tolerance, recent years have brought tighter ideological controls and an increasingly conservative social climate.

This is not the first time authorities have targeted gay-dating platforms. In 2022, the international app Grindr was removed from Chinese app stores over alleged privacy law violations.

Whether Blued and Finka will return remains uncertain. Sources familiar with the matter told CNN that reinstatement could happen if the companies comply with regulatory demands, but optimism is low given the country’s “tightening ideological environment.”