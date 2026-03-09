China Eyes US Crude Purchases As Middle East Tensions Disrupt Oil Supply

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chinese state-run oil refiners are weighing the possibility of resuming crude oil imports from the United States after a nine-month suspension, as supply disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East continue to rattle global energy markets.

According to a report by S&P Global’s Platts, refinery officials and analysts say Chinese buyers may reconsider US crude purchases despite existing tariffs if the current supply crisis persists.

China had largely halted US crude imports since June 2025 due to trade tensions and additional tariffs imposed during the ongoing dispute between China and the United States. However, the current strain on global oil supply is prompting refiners to reconsider their options.

“Beijing may even temporarily exempt the additional tariff on US energy if the supply crisis sustains, as this will be a national emergency.

“US ethane is an example it is exempt from the additional tariff because China almost fully relies on US supply,” a Beijing-based market analyst told Platts.

The development comes as authorities in Beijing move to safeguard domestic energy supplies. According to Bloomberg, China recently instructed its largest oil refiners to suspend exports of diesel and gasoline as tensions in the Middle East threaten to trigger a global energy supply crunch.

A refining source in eastern China stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that domestic supply had become a priority.

“The government needs to figure this out to sustain supplies for domestic consumption,” the source said.

Shipping data reviewed by Platts suggests that about eight crude cargoes from the US Gulf Coast could potentially be delivered to China, most of which are expected to consist of light sweet crude such as WTI Midland. One of the cargoes had already been loaded on March 7, although trading sources noted that shipments could still be redirected if market conditions improve.

The supply concerns have already pushed global oil prices higher. On March 8, the front-month crude contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange surged by $20.34 to $111.24 per barrel following disruptions to energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, freight rates for Very Large Crude Carrier shipments on the US Gulf Coast–China route have fluctuated amid the market uncertainty. Platts reported that the rate for a 270,000-metric-ton vessel declined slightly to a lump sum of $26m for typical loadings between March 21 and April 20, down from $28.5m earlier in the month.

Before the current conflict, freight costs had varied widely, ranging from $53.70 per metric ton to as low as $14.44 per metric ton.

Previously, Chinese refiners avoided US crude due to the high cost created by tariffs and shipping expenses.

“It would make a loss of about $30/b after $20/b freight and $16/b tariff,” a South China-based refining source estimated.

However, the worsening supply outlook is forcing a reassessment of that position.

When asked about resuming imports from the US, a Beijing-based feedstock procurement strategist from a state-run refining group said, “We are considering it. Tariffs aren’t a big deal anymore– the freight rates are even higher than the tariffs.”

“Every barrel available in the world is under our consideration,” the strategist added.

“Supply risk is rising, as the duration of the war may be longer than previously expected.

“We can draw on some commercial inventories, but those are limited, so we must look for anything available,” said a strategist from another state-owned refining group.