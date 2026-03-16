China Maintains Talks With U.S. Ahead Of Trump Visit

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China said on Monday it is in communication with the United States regarding a planned visit by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, expected later this month.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that discussions with Washington are ongoing about the trip, which U.S. officials have said would run from March 31 to April 2. The ministry’s spokesman said both sides consider head‑of‑state diplomacy “irreplaceable” in guiding bilateral relations. ￼

“China and the United States are maintaining communication regarding President Trump’s visit to China,” the spokesman told a press briefing, without giving further details. ￼

The White House has not formally confirmed all aspects of the trip, but U.S. officials say the visit remains scheduled and would be Trump’s first to China since 2017, underscoring the importance both sides place on high‑level engagement despite ongoing tensions. ￼

The talks come amid broader geopolitical strains, including the conflict in the Middle East over the Strait of Hormuz and differing positions on global trade and security issues.

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There have been suggestions that Trump may link China’s cooperation on strategic challenges, including maritime security and the safe passage of oil shipments through the strait, to progress in broader diplomatic engagements. ￼

China has also been holding economic and trade discussions with U.S. counterparts in Paris aimed at laying groundwork for the summit, focusing on issues such as agricultural purchases and managing broader trade relations.

The two countries are navigating multiple points of tension, but maintaining communication signals both sides remain invested in preserving high‑level dialogue as global economic and security challenges mount.