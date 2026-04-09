China Rejects Claims It Provided Military Support To Iran

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China has strongly rejected claims that it has offered military assistance to Iran, including alleged intelligence on U.S. troop positions during the ongoing conflict.

Speaking at a regular briefing on Thursday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang dismissed the reports as “speculative and insinuating false information” targeting Beijing.

“We firmly oppose the dissemination of speculative and insinuating false information targeting China,” Zhang said.

The denial follows a recent Washington Post report suggesting that some Chinese private companies, including those linked to the People’s Liberation Army had been marketing intelligence about the movements of U.S. forces in the region.

Separately, Reuters reported that China’s largest chipmaker had supplied equipment used in chip production to Iran’s military, according to U.S. sources.

Zhang insisted that China has maintained an “open and above board” approach on the Iran issue, adopting an “objective and impartial stance.”

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He added that Beijing has never engaged in “any activities that could incite conflict.”

The statements come as tensions remain high in the Middle East following the recent two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.