China To Dispatch Special Envoy To Middle East

China signalled plans to dispatch its Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, Zhai Jun, to regional countries soon to engage in mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions after recent military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran heightened instability in the region.

The announcement came from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during separate telephone conversations on March 4 with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to statements from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang called for protection of civilians, avoidance of strikes on non-military targets such as energy infrastructure and shipping routes, and a return to negotiations. He commended Saudi Arabia’s restraint and commitment to peaceful means.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed during a Beijing press briefing that Zhai Jun’s visit aims to foster dialogue, build consensus, and promote de-escalation. “China will continue working with all sides to step up mediation efforts,” Mao stated, in response to queries on rising Middle East conflicts.

The announcement comes as the regional conflict widens, raising concerns over energy security and broader instability. Beijing has positioned itself as a proponent of diplomatic solutions, leveraging ties with both Iran and Gulf states.