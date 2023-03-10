‘China Will Create More Opportunities For The World’ – President Jinping Says After Third Term Re-election

Re-elected president of China, Xi Jinping, has promised to keep transforming his country to enable it to provide more opportunities for the world.

Jinping was reelected for a third term on Friday by unanimous votes at the ongoing session of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party.

He told newsmen that his passion to totally modernize China was still on course.

“We will work with peoples of all other countries to champion humanity’s shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom to safeguard global peace and promote global development and keep promoting the building of a human community with a shared future.

“We’ll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening up across the board, and in pursuing high-quality development. A prosperous China will create many more opportunities for the world,” Xi said.

One of China’s official news mediums, Xinhua reports that the country is the “world’s second-largest economy” whose Gross Domestic Product in the past decade “has grown from 54 trillion yuan (about 7.6 trillion U.S. dollars) to 114 trillion yuan and come to account for 18.5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points.”

According to Xi, his political vision borders on “the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development.”

“This is a great yet enormous undertaking. The enormity of the task is what makes it great and infinitely glorious,” Xi added.

His term runs for five years.