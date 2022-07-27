Chinese Group Visits Abuja IDP Camp, Distributes Food Items, Others

79 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chinese organization, Mutual Commitment Group (MCG) in collaboration with the Nigeria-China Friendship Association and the China General Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday visited the Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abuja to distribute food items and other essential commodities.

The visit was driven by the need to alleviate the plight and hardship faced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

Present at the IDP camp was the wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Madam Liang.

In her remarks, she said the Chinese people have always been concerned about the well-being of the Nigerian people since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago.

While acknowledging MCG and other stakeholders for the items, she noted that a better tomorrow is achievable if ‘we unite and help each other as a people.’

In her words, “As good friends of Nigeria, the Chinese people have always been concerned about the well-being of the Nigerian people and have been doing what we can do to give a hand accordingly.

“From what I know, several years ago, China provided Nigeria with 5 million U.S Dollars in emergency humanitarian aid as part of its support for relief efforts by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Northeast Nigeria.

“The cash contribution from China was used to purchase 4,305 metric tons of rice to support 410,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in the North-Eastern states of Borno and Yobe.

“Today, I am so happy to see local Chinese company and its stakeholders support the food program in Nigeria. To be more specific, Mutual Commitment Group (MCG) and its stakeholders are highly commended for their valuable efforts to fulfill their Corporate Social Responsibility.”

Also, Jacob C.K Wood, chairman of the Nigeria-China Friendship Association in his speech said the intervention was a testament to the harmonious relationship between Nigeria and China.

Wood, who donated N1 million to the displaced persons urged them to remain resolute and hope for a better and brighter future.

Women Leader of the camp, Liatu Ayuba who could not hide her joy and gratitude, thanked the Chinese organization for the kind gesture.

The Items distributed to the displaced persons include hot meals for 500 families and dry food rations including noodles, rice, tomatoes paste, soft drinks, and bottled water for another 500 families. Others include mosquito nets and detergents.

Several IDP camps are scattered across the country following the displacement of citizens from their homes and livelihoods due to Boko Haram insurgency, Banditry, and farmers-herders clashes in some parts of the nation.

Most of these camps lack basic facilities like decent shelter, functional schools, water, and electricity. They also suffer from poor feeding and sanitary conditions.