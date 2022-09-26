Chizzy Invites Rachel To Private Bedroom After Emerging BBNaija’s Last Head Of House

By Justina Simon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Chizzy, has emerged as the last Head of House in the 7th season of the reality TV show.

Chizzy, who is one of Big Brother’s special agents in the house known as ‘Riders’, asked his fellow Rider, Rachel, to be his guest in the Head of House executive bedroom.

Rachel obliged the request but got emotional about Chizzy’s win.

Chizzy emerged the winner after all housemates participated in the HoH Challenge except the current Head of House, Chichi.

The Challenge had two rounds, and after a Nigeria patriotism quiz, Chizzy was crowned Head of House, and there was no tail of the house as it was the finale week.

For the first game, each housemate was given a stool, a basin filled with random items, and rubber strings.

To qualify for the second round, the housemates had to build the tallest standing tower possible within the allocated time.

Riders Chizzy and Rachel had the tallest towers and moved on to the second round.

The second round of games was a quiz about Nigeria. Rachel was in the lead but she missed a question and based on the quiz rules, every wrong answer came with a negative point.

The contest lasted a while as both housemates couldn’t provide an answer.

Rachel managed to tie with Chizzy but the latter eventually won after Rachel failed a question in a session of the game tagged “sudden death”.

Other finalists in the Big Brother Naija show are Phyna, Bryann, Daniella, Adekunle, Bella, and Chichi.

