Cholera Kills 24 In Bayelsa

At least 24 persons have died in Bayelsa State following the outbreak of cholera in 30 communities across the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that about 200 cases were recorded within Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, being the most affected.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Newton-Igwele, who confirmed the incident, said the state government deployed its Rapid Response Team (RRT) to prevent the spread of the cholera disease.

He said that the government in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also adopted some measures to save lives.

Newton-Igwele said, “Some of the measures include the decentralization of the RRT in the local government areas since last October; distribution of commodities for the containment of the outbreak; ongoing search to identity active cases and the provision of oral cholera vaccines for the vaccination of people in the affected areas.”

He also stated that people within the identified 30 communities had been vaccinated through a partnership between the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He further said an awareness campaign and risk communication teams had also been put in place to assist in proper information management.

According to Newton-Igwele, the state ministry of health had also announced the setting up of an emergency operations centre for the cholera outbreak, even as he called on residents not to panic as the government was on top of the situation.