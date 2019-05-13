Chris Attoh’s Murdered Wife, Reportedly Still Married To A Drug Lord

Advertisement

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh’s wife Bettie Jenifer who was reportedly murdered on Friday 10, may 2019, was allegedly still married to a drug lord.

According to Greenbelt Police Department, Bettie was still legally married to 47-year-old Kedrick Jenifer, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for importing large amounts of cocaine into Baltimore from Texas.

The report also states that Kendrick ran a drug trafficking organization that distributed at least 450kg of cocaine in Baltimore and Woodbridge, Virginia. Prior to her marriage to Chris Attoh, Bettie had not divorced Kendrick.

However, Kendrick had filed for divorce in April 2019 while it also reported that Bettie filed a divorce suit six days after.

This latest investigation is coming a few days after Chris Attoh’s wife, Bettie Jenifer was reportedly killed at her Maryland office in the United States of America.

According to reports, the actor’s wife was shot in the head in the parking lot of her office building on Friday, May 10, 2019.

In 2018, Chris Attoh tied the knot with Bettie Jenifer after breaking up with his first wife and colleague, DamiloIa Adegbite.