Chris Okafor Explains Why He Knelt Amid Doris Ogala Dispute

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The founder of Mountain of Liberty and Miracle Ministry, Chris Okafor, has withdrawn his earlier public apology to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala over allegations of a seven-year secret relationship.

Speaking during a recent church service, Okafor explained that his initial apology was made under intense pressure from individuals he described as friends. According to him, he had reservations about issuing the apology because he believed it would be interpreted as an admission of guilt.

He said he later realised that his actions had been misunderstood and clarified that his public show of remorse was not directed at Ogala.

“You lose a fight to win a war. I was under immense pressure from certain people around me saying I should do different things. I said that what I am being asked to do is like accepting what I did not do. I realised I was greatly misunderstood,” he said.

“Firstly, the reason why I apologised was that the fathers of faith were being dragged. And I did not want them to be dragged. Pastor Matthew and Bishop Abioye.

“There is no single apology to that person. There is no apology for what I did not do or for someone I have not met face to face. I was pressured by people I called friends, but who are not.

Advertisement

“I knelt because of those fathers. Not because of any Jezebel anywhere.”

Okafor stated that he has now chosen to allow the legal process to resolve the dispute.

“We have chosen the right cause. And the right course will prevail,” he added.

The controversy between Ogala and Okafor began last year after a video of the pastor’s engagement to Pearl Okafor surfaced online. Ogala subsequently alleged that she had been romantically involved with the cleric since 2017.

The actress claimed she ended her previous marriage at his urging and accused him of betraying her after years of intimacy and repeated promises of marriage. She later issued an ultimatum, demanding that Okafor either marry her or compensate her financially, escalating her demand to N1 billion in damages over an alleged breach of promise.

Advertisement

Ogala also alleged that Okafor was complicit in the poisoning and death of her brother.

Despite the public dispute and threats of legal action, Okafor went ahead to marry Pearl in both white and traditional wedding ceremonies.

Earlier, the cleric had described Ogala’s outburst as “the devil’s anger” over his public marital happiness. However, days later, he publicly knelt and apologised to the actress, acknowledging what he described at the time as the truth of her claims regarding their past relationship.

With his latest remarks, Okafor has now distanced himself from that apology, insisting it was made to protect respected church leaders rather than to admit to any wrongdoing.