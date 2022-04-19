Chrisland: Girl In Viral Tape Recorded 276 Videos On Popular App ‘Exposing Children To Sex’

A 10-year-old female primary six pupil of Chrisland School, Lagos, who was involved in a Dubai sex video has also been seen on a video-sharing platform that has been widely criticised for inappropriate content.

A ‘Likee’ account believed to be operated by the female pupil involved in the sex tape has over 7,000 followers, 27,000 likes, and about 276 videos containing content with explicit sexual gestures.

‘Likee’ has been widely criticised for privacy and inappropriate content, with critics saying it exposes children to sexual predators on the internet. Like TikTok, the video-sharing platform has been accused of promoting immorality, vulgarity, and encouraging pornography.

After the sex tape was leaked on social media, the female pupil’s mother had suggested in a recorded video that her daughter was innocent and engaged in the act under the influence of drugs given to her by her male schoolmates.

But some Nigerians who reacted to the sex tape believe that lack of parental guidance may have contributed to the girl and the other pupils’ early exposure to sex.

Many believe that the mother’s suggestion that her child was innocent flies in the face of the videos on her ‘Likee’ account.

The account with the username (@Bhadgurl4k) showed that the female Chrisland School pupil has been using the app for three years, presumably when she was 7 years old.

Checks revealed that the female pupil shot videos in different parts of her parents’ home as the sofa and curtains in some of the videos matched the ones seen in the video recorded by her mother after the incident. Some of the videos were recorded in the sitting room, bedroom, kitchen, car park and other parts of the house.

Mother of female pupil of Chrisland School in viral sex tape

In two of the videos, the teenager was seen in her Chrisland School uniform ‘twerking’ — a sexually suggestive dancing characterised by rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the buttocks.

Some social media users have blamed the Dubai episode on bad parenting but the disturbing incident is not the first time Chrisland School would be involved in a sexual scandal.

In 2016, the mother of a two-year-old pupil raised the alarm that her child was raped by her teacher, Adeboyega Adenekan. The school had initially denied the claim and stood with the teacher but after a two-year trial, the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court found Adenekan guilty of a one-count charge of rape of a minor and sentenced him to sixty years in prison.

The latest incident reportedly happened when the school management took 76 of its pupils to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to participate in the World School Games at Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Chrisland School management announced the indefinite suspension of the 10-year-old female pupil involved in the act, while about four other male pupils involved were also suspended.

“We cannot as a school condone such. Consequently, (the female victim) is hereby placed on indefinite suspension until you as the parents ensure that she is punished, adequately counselled and rehabilitated,” the management said in a statement by a member of its advisory board, Akin Fadeyi.

Reacting earlier, the mother of the female pupil accused the school management of failing to properly monitor the pupils during the Dubai trip.

The school management had, however, claimed that its female pupils were kept “on the 11th floor and boys on the 4th floor to draw clear lines that respect moral boundaries.”

On allegations that the girl was raped by her fellow male schoolmates, the management said “no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch.”