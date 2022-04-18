Chrisland Scandal: Why Catholic Schools Are ‘Best’ For Your Children – Omokri

Reactions have continued to trail the viral video of a 10-year-old female pupil of Chrisland School, VGC, Lagos State, who was engaged in a sexual activity with a fellow male pupil of the school at an undisclosed hotel in Dubai.

The school, according to reports, had taken its pupils to participate in the 2022 World School Games (WSG) event in the UAE capital when the incident took place.

Both the Chrisland School management and the female pupil’s mother have traded blames over the disturbing incident, with the male pupils involved in the matter said to have been suspended while the girl was handed indefinite suspension by the school.

Reacting, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said it was important for parents to look at the history of schools before enrolling their children there.

The incident had reignited the controversies surrounding some private schools in the state, including the recent death of a pupil of Dowen College in Lekki, Lagos State, and the alleged sexual molestation of male pupil of a Deeper Life High School.

According to Omokri, Catholic schools remained ‘the best’ in terms of instilling discipline in school children.

“The best schools for your children are Catholic owned and run day schools. I am not a Catholic. I do not believe in Catholicism. But I sent my daughter to a Catholic school for a while. In terms of discipline, education and civic mindedness, I am yet to find the equal of the Catholic Church! I myself attended a Catholic primary school for two years.

“You can identify an adult who went to a Catholic school by his or her discipline, physical posture, respect for authority, and loyalty to those they choose to call their friends.

“Catholic schools will not force your children to give up their own religions, and more importantly, your children won’t return to you as ‘woke’ teenagers. Of course, there may be one or more exceptions, but to a large extent, you get back children highly in tune with their Circadian rhythm, in control of their appetite, and aware that they have a duty to society, and not just an entitlement from their community,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.