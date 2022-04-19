Chrisland School: How To Monitor Your Child’s Online Activities With Google Family App

The app lets you set digital ground rules remotely from your own device to help guide your children as they learn, play, and explore online.

Technology has evolved beyond control and has improved many aspects of our lives and widens kids horizon.

Kids are falling in love with technology while parents are challenged with finding the best ways to limit and control children’s access on the Internet.

Whether your children are younger or in their teens, the Google Family Link app serves as a parental control system for a child’s Android device.

Parents can install the app on their own device (Android or IOS) to remotely view and manage various aspects of their children’s smartphone activities, including setting screen time limits and usage blocks on specific apps.

Here Is How To Set Up The Google Family Link App?

1. Register a Gmail account for them with using the kids Gmail account with their correct age and with your email as the parent.

2. Install Google Family Link on your own phone.

3. Add their registered e-mail to your Google Family Link.

4. Factory Reset their device then login the device with their own Gmail account that is linked to your Google Family Link.

5. Afterward your phone will get a notification to allow them activate the device, this is the beginning of you taking control from anywhere.

7. All adult content of any form will never load in their phone.

8. They cannot install anything without your approval remotely from the Family Link.

9. You can lock their device from anywhere.

10. You can set a start and stop time for their device usage, the phone will lock when it gets to that time even if you forget.

11. YouTube will not allow them see adult content too, but to be avoid stories that touch. install YouTube for Kids and remove the normal YouTube

12. From your Google Family Link, you can see how long they stayed on each app or page to warn them where necessary.