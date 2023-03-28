Chrisland School Reopens After Appeal By Parents 

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has allowed the Chrisland School, Opebi Branch to reopen for physical learning ahead of the school’s upcoming examinations. after parents of the school made an appeal.

Only students in JSS3 and SSS3 however, will be allowed to resume classes. The decision comes after parents of students in these terminal classes appealed to the government to allow their wards take the forthcoming exams.

The State Government had shut down the school temporarily on March 3rd following the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran who mysteriously slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sports activities which held at the Agege Stadium on February 9th.

Following an autopsy, the cause of death was revealed to have been electrocution and asphyxiation.

However, the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, announced in a statement addressed to the school’s management that the state government has granted the school access to open and for physical classes to commence only for students in “terminal classes i.e JSS 3 and SS 3 to enable them to prepare for their upcoming exams.”

The letter also invited the school management “to a meeting at the Conference Room of the Ministry on Thursday, 30 March at noon.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the Lagos State Government intends to take legal action against the school over the student’s death, stating that it has established charges of involuntary manslaughter, as well as reckless and negligent acts.

The state added that suspects within the school would be charged with these offenses which are contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.