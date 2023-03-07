Chrisland Wants Autopsy Report On Deceased Student Reviewed

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chrisland Schools has sought a review of the autopsy report which reported that the deceased student of the school, Whitney Adeniran, died of electrocution.

The school set up a Coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of the 12-year-old’s death, and the inquest will commence hearing on April 4th.

Adeniran died on February 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Coroner Magistrate, Olabisi Fajana, fixed the date for the hearing on Monday after entertaining submissions of all lawyers involved, who appeared before the Magistrate Court, sitting in Ogba.

Counsel for the family of the deceased, Femi Falana (SAN), said they were unable to file a witness statement as instructed by the court at the last adjourned date.

He informed the court that the magistrate’s registry refused to process the enrolling of the witness statement because there was no provision for filing of coroner processes.

Both counsel for Chrisland School, Olukayode Enitan (SAN), and the Lagos State lawyer, Akin George, backed Falana’s statement, asking for the court’s directives on how to get their processes filed.

Magistrate Fajana responded to the lawyers, saying she would get directives from the Chief Magistrate on how to ensure the processes were filed before the Coroner.

Chrisland school’s lawyer, Enitan, told the court that he had applied for samples and materials to carry out an independent evaluation of the autopsy report.

Countering this, Falana, said that they have not been served an such application, adding that the autopsy of the deceased was done in the presence of the school representatives and other concerned parties.

However, the state counsel, George, told the court that the state received a letter, not an application, and the state would respond at the appropriate time.

As such, Fajana adjourned the commencement of trial until April 4 and advised all counsels to ensure that their processes were filed and confirmed on April 3.

THE WHISTLER had reported when the mother of the deceased, Blessing Adeniran, took to social media to reveal that the result of the autopsy performed on her daughter revealed that the cause of death was electrocution.

“The autopsy result is out and Desola (Whitney) was electrocuted. My daughter died of electrocution. I have been subjected to trauma for the past two weeks. Tomorrow will make it three weeks since my baby died. The school made me think I was crazy, they started pushing the narrative of she was sick; she was sickly. They sent letters and publications out.

“People insulted me and my family. My child was electrocuted to death. I told the school I don’t want trouble, all I want is answers,” she said.