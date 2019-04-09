Advertisement

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has said he will foot the medical bills of former Super Eagles’ coach, Christian Chukwu.

Chukwu, Nigeria’s football legend, is said to be suffering from prostate cancer which has affected his leg.

It was learnt that the footballer who is a former coach of the national team, needed $50,000 for the prostate operation.

Otedola, according to The Cable, said he would foot the entire cost of the operation as a “token of support to a great Nigerian who served his country to the best of his ability”.

Media officer of Enugu Rangers, Norbert Okonkwo, had said that the Enugu state government donated N1.5 million for the leg surgery.

$4,305 of the $50,000 needed for further treatment was also raised by a GoFundMe appeal.

Chukwu captained the Enugu Rangers FC team that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.

He also captained the national team to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

He was an assistant coach of the first team to win a FIFA World Cup trophy for Nigeria – the Golden Eaglets that triumphed at the FIFA U16 World Cup in China in 1985.

He was also assistant coach of the team tagged the Golden Generation – the 1994 Class of Super Eagles that qualified Nigeria for her first FIFA World Cup finals.

He was also the head coach of the Super Eagles in 2002 and 2005, leading the team to bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.