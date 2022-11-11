Christian Group To Monitor 2023 Election In 25 States  

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Priest Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJ), a Pentecostal Christian group, will deploy election observers in 25 states of Nigeria for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The PPJ, also an anti-corruption group, will monitor the elections in partnership with McAthur Foundation.

This was disclosed by Dr. Agbaji Orinya, Programme Manager of the group, who spoke to THE WHISTLER during a training session organized for election observers.

Speaking on how the process works, Dr. Orinya said, “We are going to have a national WhatsApp group where we are going to be coordinating the observers.

“They are going to be sending their reports on that group. It is strictly for reporting election observations. Observers are going to be uploading their checklist there at the end of the election exercise.

“So, we are deploying election observers in about 25 states including FCT. We also have WhatsApp groups created for the 25 states at the state level, and all election observers are expected to join immediately after their training. “

He said the election observers of the group are expected to go to polling units close to them to observe the elections.

However, those in FCT he said, are going to be observing only the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Explaining further, he said, “Basically, the WhatsApp group is for coordination. We are going to be sharing information with them and getting real-time reports from each observer so that if there’s any danger or need to deploy security or any of our observers needing attention, we can easily have it posted on the WhatsApp group.”

The programme manager also revealed that there would be a “Pentecostal Election Observation Room” located at the PPA National headquarters in Abuja.

He said “physical and spiritual activities” would take place at the Observation Room where there would also be coordination of election observers.

“The situation room will be receiving feeds from the field on that election day.

“The benefits of this exercise to the observers is that they will be contributing to the credibility of the electoral process, free, fair and transparent election in 2023,” he said.

He recalled that in 2019, the PPJ collaborated with the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development to monitor the election since it was yet to be officially accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).