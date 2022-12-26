Christmas Day Tragedy: How Lawyer Was Killed By Trigger-Happy Policeman In Lagos

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Legal practitioner, Bolanle Raheem was killed on Christmas Day after an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) pulled the trigger on her vehicle.

Raheem was riding with her family on Christmas day when officers attached to the Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of Lagos State flagged their vehicle down.

One of the officers stationed under the Ajah bridge had reportedly pulled the trigger at their vehicle, which hit Raheem. She was said to have been rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The Lagos Police Command while confirming the incident responded to a complaint by a Twitter user @KcUzoka who reported the case, calling the attention of the police late Sunday night.

The Command Spokesperson SP Ben Hundeyin in a tweet said, “Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation”

The tweep who described himself as a colleague said, “Good evening @BenHundeyin, one of your officers attached to Ajiwe police Division Ajah, shot at point blank & murdered a lawyer colleague of mine today.

“This is one too many of similar incidents with @PoliceNG officers in Ajiwe. Now a family has lost a dear one on Christmas day.”

The Police Spokesperson further commiserated with the families of the deceased noting, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigerian Bar Association since yesterday and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail”.

Earlier in December, one Gafaru Buraimoh was killed by a trigger-happy police officer in the same Ajah area of the state.

A team of policemen had arrived at Sangotedo, along Lekki Epe Expressway, to raid a petrol black market and were reported to have shot sporadically when a stray bullet hit the victim.

A Twitter user @Obijeli while reacting to the recent incident recalled how he was also assaulted by operatives of the Division in 2020.

He said, “I was assaulted at that station in 2020. One of them hit me behind my neck and I felt shocks throughout my body. I feared permanent paralysis. I promised the policemen that irrespective of however long it takes, they will apologise to me someday. They will.”