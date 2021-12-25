Christmas: Gov Uzodinma Praises Imo Indigenes For Returning Home Despite Insecurity

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has commended indigenes of the state who travelled from all across the globe to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their loved ones amid the security challenges facing the state.

Uzodinma, in his Christmas message to Imolites, commended them for being industrious, resilient and productive in their various occupations.

He specifically applauded Imo indigenes in the diaspora who didn’t mind the security threats in parts of the state and returned home to unite with their families for the yuletide celebrations.

“Industrious, resilience and productivity remain the descriptive attributes of our people as they strive to dominate various economic sectors across the nation and beyond. Inspite of their busy engagements, they make out time to journey home every December in celebration of the birth of Christ with their families.

“Despite the challenges and insecurity that had confronted our dear State in recent time, Imolites in diaspora are reuniting with their families in the State for the yuletide. The joy that comes with the season electrifies the atmosphere for harmonious expression of love.

“As we converge from our various places of abode in celebration of the birth of Christ, I join Ndi Imo State nile in this joyful mood, praying for more of God’s blessings while we reflect on the true essence of the birth of Christ. With love, Merry Christmas to you all,” the governor wrote in a Facebook post.